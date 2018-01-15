6 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri Sector

At least six Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed by security forces this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said a group of terrorists from Pakistan was trying to enter India near Dulanja area in Uri, about 108 km from Srinagar.The forces had prior information about their plan. As soon as they were spotted, a joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and paramilitary forces leading to a fierce gun battle that killed six terrorists, Col Kalia added.The recovery of arms and ammunition suggest they had planned a suicide attack, police said.The forces have heightened security in the state ahead of Republic Day celebrations.