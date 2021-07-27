6 Arrested, Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Bengaluru

Cocaine, Ecstacy, Yaba tablets, MDMA and Ganja were seized. (Representational)

Six persons, including two foreign nations, were arrested in Bengaluru and drugs worth over Rs one crore were allegedly seized from their possession.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru has allegedly seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore from Rammurtynagar and Baglur in Bengaluru, the police informed.

Cocaine, Ecstacy, Yaba tablets, MDMA and Ganja were seized by the Anti-Narcotics wing of CCB, continuing the drive against drugs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)