6 Exotic Lizards Seized At Visakhapatnam Airport, 2 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons at Visakhapatnam International Airport for attempting to smuggle six live eastern blue-tongued lizards from Thailand, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officials intercepted the duo arriving from Bangkok. A search of their luggage revealed the exotic reptiles concealed inside cake packets, according to a release issued by the agency.

"During questioning and examination of the passengers' baggage, six live exotic animals were found hidden in the cake packets," the release stated.

The two were arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The DRI emphasised that the EXIM (export and import) policy prohibits the import of live animals listed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, without a valid license from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The agency confirmed that the seized lizards were deported back to Thailand.

