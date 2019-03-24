6 Dead, 45 Injured In Bus Accident Near Maharashtra's Palghar

The accident happened near Palghar's Trimbakeshwar road today.

Six people have died and 45 others are injured after a tourist bus in Maharashtra's Palghar district veered of the road and fell into bushes as its brakes failed.

The accident happened near Palghar's Trimbakeshwar road today. A photo from the spot shows the overturned bus lying in bushes as people look on.

The tourist bus was going from Shirdi shrine in Maharashtra to Mahalakshmi temple located in Palghar.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital nearby.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

