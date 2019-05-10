6 Dead, 2 Injured As Cars Collide With Bike On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

The police said more details about the accident are awaited. (Representational)

Six people were killed and two others were critically injured after two cars collided with a motorcycle on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district today, the police said.

The accident happened at about 4:30 pm in Palghar's Dahanu tehsil.

"Two cars and a motorcycle collided. Six people have died and two others have sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital nearby. Further details are awaited," police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

