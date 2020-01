151 Sena Medals, 8 Yudh Seva Medals have been announced ahead of Republic Day (Representational)

Nineteen top Army officers, including Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, an official said on Saturday.

Six Shaurya Chakras too have been awarded for gallantry, he said.

A total of 151 Sena Medals, 8 Yudh Seva Medals too have been announced on the occasion of Republic Day, the official added.