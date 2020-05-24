6,767 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Spike In India: 10 Points

India has reported record number of new patients on five days this week after lockdown was eased in several parts of India as fourth phase of countrywide shutdown began. While 5,242 cases were registered on Monday, 5,611 were reported on Wednesday, 6,088 cases on Friday and 6,654 cases were registered on Saturday.

Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have urged centre to rethink its decision to resume flights from tomorrow. "It's extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone..." Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted this morning.

While the powers of resuming air travel lie with the centre, states still get a say in accepting passengers - leading to a peculiar possibility where even if planes land, people on board may not be allowed to get off the plane and exit through the airport.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Over 47,190 COVID-19 patients have been reported so far, more than 1,500 have died. In Tamil Nadu, 14,753 cases have been reported, 98 patients have died so far.

In Chennai, 17 big industrial estates will reopen from Monday, nearly two months after operations were shut due to the lockdown

Over the last two months, India has increased its testing capacity by 100 times - from 1,000 tests per day in March to one lakh tests daily tests this month.

Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has demanded new rules for interstate movement after the state recorded biggest single-day spike of 81 cases on Saturday, taking the tally past the 300-mark.

While the country's recovery rate is 41. 28 per cent, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the state's recovery rate is 51 per cent. "All the collectors should ensure that the lockdown is strictly followed and the exemptions should be given as per the guidelines in their respective districts," he said.

Worldwide, United States is the worst-hit country due to the pandemic with over 1.6 lakh cases. Over 97,000 have died due to coronavirus.