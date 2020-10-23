54,366 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Total Cases At 77.61 Lakh

India has seen a marginal improvement in its COVID-19 numbers in the past 24 hours, with both the number of positive cases as well as fatalities falling a little. It remained second in the global ranking of total cases, though, with over 7.7 lakh cases, behind the US's 8.4 lakh.

Over 1.1 lakh people have died of the disease across the country since the first case was reported in Kerala in January. The government of India on Thursday said it had earmarked Rs 50,000 crore to inoculate the entire population once a vaccine is ready.

