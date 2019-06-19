Mumbai Man Dies At Kedarnath As Chopper Operators Refuse To Fly: Report

A scuffle broke out between police personnel and the operators over the issue.

A 52-year-old man died in Kedarnath after helicopter operators allegedly refused to airlift him to a hospital, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

The tourist, who is a resident of Mumbai, was reportedly referred by doctors to a hospital outside the temple town after his health had worsened.

However, companies providing helicopter services for tourists in the region refused to fly him despite police intervention.

It is not clear why the helicopter operators refused. However, a scuffle broke out between police personnel and the operators over the issue. This led to the operators halting all helicopter services.

In the meantime, the man reportedly died due to lack of oxygen after the operators refused to budge. Later, flight services were resumed after the town administration intervened. No action has been taken against the operators so far.