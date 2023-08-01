52 Rohingyas Arrested This Year In Tripura: Police

Tripura Police said that it is very vigilant on any infiltration bid by Rohingyas. (Representational)

Tripura Police is very vigilant on any infiltration bid by Rohingyas, said Manchak Ipper, DIGP, Tripura Police on Monday adding that 52 Rohingyas have been arrested this year and their crackdown would continue.

Tripura DIGP Manchak Ipper said that the state police have a different action plan to apprehend the Rohingyas who infiltrated Tripura and go to other states on which Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had raised concerns a couple of days ago.

Tripura Police has a nationwide network to trace out the illegal trespass of Rohingyas who are trying to be in India by any means these days, he said

DIGP Manchak Ipper said, "We have increased our efforts. Cases are being registered and Rohingyas are being arrested. Our focus is also on those who are helping them, we call them border touts. We are active on the ground, we are finding vulnerable points and routes. So this year we have got very good results. We work with the border states of the northeast. Our coordination is good with other states as well. We are strictly dealing with Rohingyas. 52 Rohingyas have been arrested this year. Our action will continue.''

Earlier Assam CM had raised concerns over a network of brokers who bring Rohingya into Assam through Tripura.

CM Sarma said that anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a "threat to our sovereignty".

"Rohingya infiltration is alarming. There is a network of brokers who bring Rohingyas into Tripura and from there to Assam and the rest of the country. Our Police are in Tripura now working with the State government to take action against them," he said during a press conference.

"Anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a threat to our sovereignty," he added.

"They are using Assam as a travel road and it is a threat to the country...if a foreign national comes without a passport and visa, it is a threat to our sovereignty...anybody who has entered the country illegally whether it is Rohingya or non-Rohingya, whether Hindu or Muslim, is illegal and we cannot promote illegality," he further said.

