51 Women Below 50 Have Entered Sabarimala, Kerala Tells Supreme Court

Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini have been facing threats since entering the Sabarimala temple on January 2.

Over 50 women of menstruating age have entered the Sabarimala temple, the Kerala government told the Supreme Court today. The top court was hearing the petitions of two women in their 40s who had entered the celibate god's shrine earlier this month.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for the state government, said 51 women devotees under the age of 50 have entered the temple since the top court's September order allowing girls/women between the ages of 10 and 50 into Lord Ayyappa's shrine.

Mr Hansaria submitted a list of 51 women in court in reply to petitions filed by Kanaka Durga, 39, and 40-year-old Bindu Ammini, who had entered the Sabarimala shrine on January 2. The "cleansing" of the temple soon after was followed by threats and protests across Kerala by right-wing groups as well as some members of the BJP and the Congress.

Kanaka Durga was also attacked allegedly by her mother-in-law on Tuesday, prompting the two women to approach the Supreme Court seeking protection.

The court today directed the Kerala Police to provide round-the-clock security to these two women.

When the court was informed that the government was already providing adequate security to these women and others who have entered the Sabarimala temple, the three judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there was no harm if the government continued to do so even after the court's order.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the women petitioners, requested the court to allow clubbing of the petitions with the pending matters on the Sabarimala temple issue. The bench, however, rejected her plea. There are around 48 petitions seeking a review of the judgment.