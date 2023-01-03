50 Judges Per 10 Lakh Needed To Reduce Case Pendency In India: Supreme Court Judge

Justice Oka also spoke about the low 'judge to population ratio' in the country. (Representational)

Supreme Court Judge Abhay S Oka has said India requires 50 judges for every 10 lakh population, but this figure is currently only 21 per million people, which is leading to piling up of cases.

Justice Oka also said members of the society should come forward to help institutions that work in the field of providing assistance to differently abled children.

He was speaking at a function organised by "Sobti", a social organisation that works for visually impaired children and kids with other disabilities, at Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the outfit's 16th anniversary on Sunday.

He said in foreign countries, the government helps families of special children, but unfortunately there is no such provision in India.

In absence of government-supported institutional care for kids with special needs, the society should come forward to help Sobti and other organisations like it, Justice Oka said.

On the occasion, he also spoke about the low 'judge to population ratio' in the country.

There is a requirement of 50 judges for every 10 lakh population in the country, but it has only 21 judges per million people. Hence, there is large-scale pendency of cases in different courts, Justice Oka said.

