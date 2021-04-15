50 Can Offer Prayers At Delhi's Nizamudddin Markaz During Ramzan: Court

Fifty people will be allowed to offer prayers during Ramzan inside the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, which has been shut for over a year.

The Delhi High Court today allowed people to offer prayers five times a day on the first floor of the Nizamuddin Markaz, but subject to disaster management rules.

The Masjid Bangley Wali in Nizamuddin in south Delhi was shut in March last year after a huge controversy erupted over a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat sect held at a time coronavirus cases had started rising in India.

In a flip-flop, the Centre first agreed that devotees should be allowed back into the Markaz during Ramzan but a day later told the High Court that no one must be allowed in the mosque as all religious gatherings had been banned under new rules in the capital for disasters.

The Delhi Waqf Board approached the court requesting that the restrictions be eased to allow people to pray inside the Markaz.

The court had on Monday reacted sharply to the Centre's statement that only 20 people can be allowed to enter the complex for prayers at a time from a list of 200 people verified by the police.

"In your notifications, have you curtailed the gathering to 20 at a time for religious places," the court questioned amid a controversy over massive crowds at the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's HarIdwar in defiance of Covid rules.