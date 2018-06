Five women from a non-profit conducting an awareness campaign in Jharkhand have been abducted and gang-raped at gunpoint. The men accompanying them have been thrashed.The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Erki's Kochang, where the 11-member team had gone to hold a street play against human trafficking. A group of armed men came as the performance was in progress, beat up the men and took away the women at gunpoint.The police have detained nine persons for questioning. Medical examination has confirmed rape and a case has been filed.