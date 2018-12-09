5 Security Personnel Injured In Encounter In Kashmir, Operation Underway

Five security personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar this morning. The gunfight broke out on Saturday night

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: December 09, 2018 09:53 IST
Srinagar encounter: The police said the security forces have surrounded the area


Srinagar: 

Five security personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar this morning, news agency ANI reported. The gunfight broke out on Saturday night. The police said the encounter is not over yet.

Mobile internet has been snapped in the city.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched near Srinagar-Bandipora road when the terrorists opened fired at the security forces. The gunfight resumed this morning, a police officer said.

The security forces have surrounded the area and are looking for the terrorists.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI



SrinagarJammu and Kashmir

