5 Relatives Of Sushant Singh Rajput Killed In Bihar Accident

Five relatives of actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in the accident

Five relatives of actor Sushant Singh Rajput have died in an accident in Bihar.

Those killed in the accident include the brother-in-law of O P Singh, Rajput's brother-in-law, and other relatives. Mr Singh is an IPS officer currently posted as ADGP, Haryana.

As per reports, Mr Singh's sister died in Patna yesterday. The funeral rites were conducted the same day and her family members were on their way to Jamui today morning when the accident took place. The driver of the SUV they were in reportedly fell asleep on the wheel and the vehicle hit a truck carrying LPG cylinders on the Sikandra-Sheikhpura road.

Mr Singh's brother-in-law Laljit Singh, Amit Shekhar Singh, Ramchandra Singh, D G Kumari and the driver Pritam Kumar died on the spot. Four people injured in the accident have been referred to Patna for treatment.

Following the incident, Bihar minister and Rajput's relative Neeraj Singh Bablu went to Jamui to meet family members of those who died in the mishap.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

Investigations into his death had become mired in controversies that led to a politically-charged standoff between Bihar and Mumbai Police and a multi-agency probe involving the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The case had also triggered an uproar over an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and the NCB had accused 33 people, including actor and Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty, of involvement in a "drug syndicate". Ms Chakraborty, who had been arrested in this connection, was granted bail in October last year.