5 Reasons Why Prashant Kishor's Talks With Congress Fell Through

Prashant Kishore wanted a free hand to bring in big bang reforms which the Congress was not comfortable with. The party, instead, offered him a position in a committee tasked with strategizing for the 2024 elections.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed Mr Kishor. Rahul Gandhi was reluctant, sources indicated.

The Congress had trust issues about Prashant Kishor, who had crafted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the 2014 general elections.

A section in the Congress cited what they called Mr Kishor's lack of "ideological" commitment, pointing to the IPAC's deal with Telangana's ruling party. Mr Kishor now has no formal links with IPAC, the organisation he once founded.