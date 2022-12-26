5 Points On Ex-ICICI Bank Chief Chanda Kochhar, Arrested By CBI

Chanda Kochhar joined ICICI Bank in 1984 as a management trainee and was one of the core members responsible for establishing the bank. By the year 2009, Kochhar became the bank's managing director and the first CEO of an Indian bank.

She was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award in 2011 for her work in the financial sector.

Kochhar made it to the Forbes' List of Most Powerful Women seven times and was also one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Power Women in 2015.

In 2018, Kochhar stepped down from her role as CEO of ICICI bank after facing allegations of corruption.