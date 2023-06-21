5 Pics: PM Modi Leads Grand Yoga Day Event At UN In New York

PM Modi said yoga is free from copyright, patent, royalty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York today to mark the ninth annual International Day of Yoga.

The session that also marks the efforts to take yoga to a global stage was attended by top UN officials and diplomats.

Hollywood actor Richard Gere, New York mayor Eric Adams, musicians Ricky Kej and Falguni Shah, storyteller Jay Shetty, and popular chef Vikas Khanna are among those who joined the session today.

With citizens of at least 135 countries taking part in the yoga session, it set a new Guinness World Record for people of most nationalities doing yoga together.

"Yoga is free from copyright, patent, royalty. It is flexible, you can practice alone or in a group, or learn from a teacher or be self-taught. It is unifying and truly universal. It is for all ethnicities, faiths and cultures," PM Modi told the gathering.