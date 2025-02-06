5 Of Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Road Accident In Karanata: Cops

In a tragic incident, five members of a family, including three children, lost their lives in an accident in Yadgir district of Karnataka on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Tinthani Arch within the jurisdiction of Surapura police station.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Anjaneya, his 28-year-old wife Gangamma, their children—five-year-old Pavithra and three-year-old Rayappa—and Anjaneya's nephew, one-year-old Hanumantha.

According to police reports, the incident took place while all five were traveling on a bike from Surapura to Tinthani. A bus belonging to the Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC), rammed into the bike from behind after the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the tragedy.

As a result of the impact, three people, including all two children, died on the spot, while the other two, succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. The bike was completely mangled due to the collision. The bus was traveling from Kalaburagi to Chincholi at the time of the accident.

Earlier, at least 14 people, including three students, were killed and 25 others injured in two separate incidents in Karnataka's Karwar and Raichur districts on January 22.

In the first incident, 10 people were killed on the spot and 15 others injured when a truck ferrying them and vegetables overturned on the National Highway 63 near the Gullapura Ghatta region in Yellapura taluk of Karwar district.

The injured were admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

One of the injured told the police that he heard the sound of tyre burst, and immediately afterwards, the truck overturned.

The deceased were residents of Savanur village in the Haveri district. All of them were vegetable vendors who travelled weekly to the village market. When the truck overturned, all the vegetables loaded on the vehicle fell on them.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to misty conditions early in the morning, causing the accident.

In another incident on same day, four persons, including three students, died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Araginamara Camp near Sindhanur town in Raichur district.

