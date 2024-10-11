5-Month-Old Tiger Cub Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Tamil Nadu

The forest department is investigating the matter. (Representational)

A five-month-old male tiger cub was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Nilgiris district, a forest department official said here on Friday.

The identity of the vehicle is not known immediately, he said. A team from the forest department found the carcass of the tiger cub on Thursday night at Mamaram on Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road in the district. During post mortem, the cub's rib bones were found broken. The forest department is investigating the matter.

