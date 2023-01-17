5 Manipur Cops Arrested For Illegally Transporting Drugs Worth Crores

Manipur: A cash amount of Rs 80,000 was also seized from one cop.

Five Manipur Police personnel illegally transporting a huge quantity of drugs, including heroin and Yaba tablets, from Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border to state capital Imphal in a police vehicle were arrested on Monday, a statement said.

The drugs were seized and the arrests made during vehicle-checking in Kuraopokpi area on National Highway 102, Kakching Superintendent of Police Shrey Vats said in the statement.

They were travelling to Imphal in a Maruti Gypsy police vehicle, it said.

The arrested people have been identified as Havildar Kh Achouba Singh, Constable Y Dineshwor Singh and Riflemen Th Subhash Chothe, M Premchandra Singh, and N Dorendrajit Singh.

A total of 1.33 kg of heroin and over 80,000 Yaba tablets, expected to be worth crores of rupees, were seized.

A cash amount of Rs 80,000 was also seized from one personnel.

The arrested persons have been handed over to Kakching Police for further action.

