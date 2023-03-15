5 Labourers, Sleeping In Chhattisgarh Brick Kiln, Die Of Suffocation

At least five labourers died of suffocation in a brick kiln in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said. The labourers suffocated due to the smoke from the fire used to make cooking bricks.

The five labourers are residents of Gadhphulajhar village in Mahasamund district. Another labourer was injured in the accident.

Police said the incident occurred when the labourers were sleeping on some of the bricks that they had created. Police have launched a probe into the matter.

Sources said that the kiln was being operated illegally.