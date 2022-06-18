5 Killed In Landslides As Rain Devastates Meghalaya

Incessant rains over the past one week flooded several areas in Meghalaya.

At least five people, including four children, were killed in separate landslides in Meghalaya on Thursday as incessant rains over the past one week flooded several areas in the hilly state, officials said.

Three children were killed on the spot and as many injured in a landslide at Laitlarem Village. Another injured child died on the way to the hospital. Two other injured persons, including a child, are now under treatment.

In another incident, a woman, identified as Heal Sentimerry Myrthong, 24, from South West Khasi Hills District, was killed as a landslide triggered by heavy rain washed away a part of her hut down a gorge. Her two minor children escaped unhurt as they were in another room.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on Thursday with deputy commissioners of different districts and formed four regional committees, each headed by a state minister, to look after the relief and rescue operations in the state.