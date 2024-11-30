5 Killed As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border: Cops

The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said. (Representational)

Five people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a 150-ft-deep gorge near the West Bengal-Sikkim border on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm. The bus, heading to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off the NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta river, they said.

The identities of the killed and the injured were being ascertained, police said, adding that there was a woman among those dead.

The injured persons were taken to a health centre in Rangpo for treatment, they said.

Police said that the number of deaths is likely to go up as many injured passengers were very critical.

Among the passengers on the bus when the accident happened were some tourists, they said.

The bus, named 'Quality', used to operate daily between Siliguri in northern West Bengal and Gangtok.

