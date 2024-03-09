5 Facts On Election Commissioner Arun Goel Who Quit 3 Years Before End Of His Tenure

Arun Goel's tenure was till December 2027.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned this evening weeks before the Lok Sabha polls. Mr Goel, the second-highest official in the Election Commission, cited "personal reasons" in his letter while resigning, sources told NDTV. The government tried to persuade him not to resign but he insisted, they said, adding the process of appointing other election commissioners will start soon.

Here are five facts about Arun Goel: