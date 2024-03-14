PM-Led Panel To Meet On Poll Body Vacancies, Days After An Exit Sparked Row

The top panel of Election Commission has two vacancies even as general election is approaching

A three-member panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet at noon to hold discussions on candidates for two vacant posts on the top panel of the Election Commission of India. The panel comprises the Prime Minister, a Union Minister and Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Union Minister who will attend the meeting is Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, it is learnt.

The meeting comes days after Election Commissioner Arun Goel stepped down, leaving just Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on the three-member panel. Another Election Commissioner, Anup Chandra Pandey, retired last month. This is critical as Lok Sabha polls are approaching, and the poll body is set to announce dates for the election.

Mr Goel's resignation has sparked a massive row, with the Opposition accusing the government of "systematic decimation of independent institutions".

Sources have said Mr Goel had cited "personal reasons" for his decision. They added that there may have been some differences between him and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Prime Minister-led panel's meeting is being held at a time when multiple petitions have challenged in the Supreme Court the process to appoint top poll officers. The court has said it will hear these tomorrow.

Last year, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had ruled that top poll officials must be appointed on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Months later, the Centre brought the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. This legislation, which cleared the Parliament, dropped the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel. Instead, a Union Minister was put on it. This gave the Executive more heft on the panel.

The petitioners, including Association for Democratic Reforms and Congress leader Jaya Thakur, have challenged this move of the government.