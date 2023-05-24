5 Facts About 'Sengol', The Golden Sceptre To Be Placed In New Parliament

The 'sengol' has played an important role in the history of our nation, Amit Shah said today.

This sceptre was handed over to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to mark the transfer of power from the British to Indians.

After India received the golden sceptre, the Chola dynasty artifact was taken to the Constituent Assembly Hall in a procession.

The one accorded the 'sengol' is expected to impart a just and impartial rule.