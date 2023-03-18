5 Facts About Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab's 'Bhindranwale 2.0'

The radical separatist leader, who has been active in Punjab for the past few years, is often seen escorted by armed supporters.

Mr Singh heads "Waris Punjab De", a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Mr Singh worked in his family-owned transport business earlier. He was made the head of the organisation that Deep Sidhu had formed "to protect the rights of Punjab and raise social issues".

He claims to be a follower of the Khalistan separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He has made controversial speeches in the past few months.