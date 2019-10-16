Ants Crawl Over Dead Man's Eyes In Madhya Pradesh, 5 Doctors Suspended

Ants on body: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered an inquiry on Wednesday

The sight of ants crawling over the eyes of a dead man at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh has provoked outrage, after which Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered an inquiry on Wednesday. Five doctors, including a surgeon, have been suspended.

The grisly image of ants over the eyes of a body left at the Shivpuri district hospital for hours has been in wide circulation on social media since Tuesday.

"It is highly insensitive that the ants were crawling on the dead patient at a district hospital in Shivpuri. Such incidents are a shame for humanity and cannot be tolerated. I have ordered an inquiry and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," said the Chief Minister on Twitter.

50-year-old Balchandra Lodhi, a patient of Tuberculosis, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. He reportedly died after five hours. Other patients in the ward informed doctors but the staff allegedly left the body lying at the same place.

According to news agency ANI, a doctor on duty also completed his rounds at the ward around 10 am but neglected the dead patient. The man's wife, Ramshri Lodhi, was seen trying to remove the ants in images on social media.

