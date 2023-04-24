5 Days On, Terrorists Behind Jammu And Kashmir Attack Untraceable

Security personnel at the site where 5 soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack.

The terrorists behind attack on Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch remain untraceable. Five days after five soldiers were killed and terrorists decamped with the service weapons of soldiers killed in the line of duty, a massive manhunt appears to have achieved no breakthrough so far.

Almost entire security structure is busy in recalibrating its strategy to deal with the growing terrorist challenge in Poonch-Rajouri region which was free from militancy till 2021.

In last 18 months, 21 Army soldiers have been killed in terrorist attacks in the area. Several civilians have also been killed by terrorists during this period.

In most of the incidents, terrorists have managed to escape after attacks. They are believed to be well entrenched in dense forests in the area.

After Thursday attack at Bhata Durian, along Rajouri- Poonch highway, top police, army and other security forces officials are supervising a massive cordon and search operation. Over 40 persons- all locals from Poonch district, have been rounded up for questioning in an attempt to find out any clue about heavily armed terrorists who are at large in the area.

Terrorists had used armour piercing bullets in the attack. Sources say after killing five soldiers, at least 3-4 terrorists got into army truck, took away five rifles of the soldiers before setting the truck on fire.

This was second such attack or encounter at Bhata Durian forest area. In October 2021- nine army soldiers were killed in two encounters in the same area. No terrorist could be tracked down after army launched a month long cordon and search operation.

Early this year, seven people were killed and over a dozen were injured in Rajouri after terrorists targeted Hindu families at Dangri village in Rajouri.

No terrorist was caught or killed despite a massive security induction and large scale operation carried out in the area.

Official sources said while dense forests and natural caves provide shelter to terrorists who are believed to be Pakistanis, the real problem appears to be disconnect with the local people which has badly impacted intelligence gathering.