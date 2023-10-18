5 Convicted For Murder Of Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan In Delhi In 2008

Five people were today convicted in the 2008 murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. A Delhi court also held the accused guilty of loot and under provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Mallick and Akshay Kumar were held guilty of murder and loot. The fifth accused, Ajay Sethi, was held guilty of helping the others.

Vishwanathan, a 25-year-old journalist, was killed at Delhi's Vasant Vihar on September 30, 2008. Her body was found in her car. She had suffered a headshot.