5 Big Points From Shraddha Walkar's 2020 Letter To Cops

"Aaftab Poonawala...has been abusing me and beating me up."

"Today (letter dated November 23, 2020) he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away."

"It has been six months he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he threatens to kill me."

"His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. They also know we lived together and they visit on weekends."