5 Arrested For Burglary In Maharashtra's Thane

Thane police's Crime Branch arrested five people allegedly involved in more than a dozen cases of burglary in Maharashtra and Gujarat, police said today.

Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranaware of Unit V of the Crime Branch told PTI that three persons were arrested for allegedly committing a theft in Thane's Srinagar area.

He identified the three as Ramesh Shettiar (37), Sanju Shetty (32) and Venkatesh Mahadev Shettiar (42) and said that they had come out of jail two months ago in connection with another case.

Two others, identified as Khanayalal Sudhar (24) and Jagdish Farat (33), were arrested as they were allegedly involved in several cases of thefts, police said.

Police said that the two were history-sheeters and were involved in several cases of thefts in Ankleshwar, Manjalpur, Olpad, Navsari, Vasanda, Sairgaon, Viklimora, Pandesra and Udana areas in neighbouring Gujarat.

Items worth Rs 22 lakh were seized from the five arrested accused, an official informed.

He said the arrests took place over the past two days and further investigations were underway.



