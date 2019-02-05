5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kashmir, Tremors Felt In Srinagar

Tremors were felt in Srinagar after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Kashmir (Representational photo)

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir this evening, resulting in moderate intensity tremors that were felt in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

The tremors were felt at 10:17 pm and lasted several seconds, following which people ran out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar.

There has been no report of any casualties or damage due to the earthquake so far.



