5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kashmir, Tremors Felt In Srinagar

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Kashmir Valley this evening, resulting in moderate intensity tremors that were felt in Srinagar.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: February 05, 2019 23:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kashmir, Tremors Felt In Srinagar

Tremors were felt in Srinagar after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Kashmir (Representational photo)


Srinagar: 

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir this evening, resulting in moderate intensity tremors that were felt in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

The tremors were felt at 10:17 pm and lasted several seconds, following which people ran out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar.

There has been no report of any casualties or damage due to the earthquake so far.  
 

 

With inputs from PTI

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SrinagarJammu and Kashmir
বাংলায় পড়ুন

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaMughal GardenYogi AdityanathPriyanka GandhiArun JaitleyVijay MallyaLive TVBinny BansalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPV SindhuGalaxy M20Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................