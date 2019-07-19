5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh, Tremors Felt In Assam

Two more jolts were felt later -- magnitude 4.9 in Kurung Kumey and 3.8 in East Kameng.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states in the afternoon today.

According to the India Meteorological Department's website, the earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Two more jolts were felt later -- magnitude 4.9 in Kurung Kumey and 3.8 in East Kameng.

According to reports, tremors were also felt in Guwahati, other parts of Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland around 2:52 pm, said news agency PTI.

No casualties have been reported so far, officials told PTI, adding that more details are awaited.

