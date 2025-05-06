480 Workers, 90 Days: How Indian Brand Crafted Met Gala Carpet For 3rd Time

A Kerala-based brand has created the iconic carpet for the Met Gala thsi year, making it the third time they have crafted it for the global fashion event.

Founded by Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas, Neytt, based out of Kerala's Alappuzha, was behind the creation of the 63,000-square-foot eco-friendly blue carpet that graced the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The carpet aligned with the 2025 Met Gala theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", a tribute to the sartorial legacy and history of Black fashion. Curated by Andrew Bolton and inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion, the exhibition spanned fashion narratives from the 18th century to the present day.

Neytt's blue carpet design reflected the theme, featuring a royal blue base with golden daffodils. The design was biodegradable, made using natural sisal fibres hand-sorted from Madagascar.

The brand also shared a clip on social media where global celebrities were seen walking the carpet they created. "No big deal-just our rug at The Met, again," they wrote on Instagram.

They also thanked their team, calling them the "real heroes behind the scenes, who brought it all to life."

Neytt co-founder Sivan Santhosh revealed key details of the massive project. "Manufactured using the finest and the best quality natural sisal fibre hand sorted from Madagascar in boucle weave, we sent 57 rolls of 4 x 30 metres for this project - totaling 6,840 square metres," he told The Indian Express.

"480 people across different departments worked on the carpet for close to 90 days to perfect the weave and finish as per Met Gala standards," he added.

The base carpet was manufactured in Kerala, and then hand-painted by artists in New York, Mr Santhosh added. The creative direction for the carpet was reportedly provided by artist Cy Gavin.

The achievement is another milestone for Extraweave, the parent company of Neytt, which has been supplying the Met Gala carpet for three years now - 2022, 2023 and 2025.

This year's Met Gala saw a strong Indian presence, with Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh making their debut. Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla returned in signature styles.