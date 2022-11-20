48-Vehicle Pile-Up On Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Rescuers At Site

The accident reportedly occurred onNavale bridge.

A major accident involving about 48 vehicles occurred at Pune's Navale bridge on Sunday. The accident reportedly occurred on Pune-Bengaluru highway, a Pune Fire Brigade official said.

"A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," the official said.

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority have reached the spot.

According to local media, the brakes of a tanker failed and it collided into several vehicles. During the accident, which reportedly occurred at 9 pm, oil spilled onto the road making it slippery which caused other vehicles to be added to the pileup.

Horrible Accident at Navale Bridge Pune .... minimum of 20-30 vehicles involved pic.twitter.com/FbReZjzFNJ — Nikhil Ingulkar (@NikhilIngulkar) November 20, 2022

The accident has led to traffic congestion on the highway, on the road that goes from Satara to Mumbai. Traffic jams over 2km long have been reported.

Multiple persons are feared to be injured in the incident, however rescue teams are yet to give an official update.

Navle Bridge is becoming a hot spot of accidents from last few days. On Friday, a woman was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Navale bridge on the outer ring road.