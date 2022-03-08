'Vote Machines Stolen In UP, Videos Show': Akhilesh Yadav's Shocker

The Samajwadi Party, the biggest challenger to the BJP in the recently held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, has alleged that Electronic Voting machines were being taken away from the counting centres in Varanasi. The machines, kept in a truck, were allegedly being taken out just two days before counting of votes. The videos of the "catch" are being circulated on social media by the supporters of the party and its allies.

The District Magistrate of Varanasi, however, said the EVMs were being used for training purposes and they were not the ones used for voting.

Accusing "some political parties" of "spreading rumours", District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the EVMs used in the elections "are all sealed in the strong room in the possession of CRPF and there is CCTV surveillance which is being watched by people of all political parties".

"The EVMs were going to UP College from the storage made in a separate food godown located in Mandi," said Mr Sharma. "Tomorrow is the second training of the employees engaged in counting duty and these machines are always used for hands-on training," he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, countered the claim before the media. "In Varanasi , we intercepted one truck and two trucks fled. If there was no suspicious activity, how did two trucks with EVMs escape? You cannot move any EVMs from anywhere without the consent of candidates," he said.

"We were getting information that a principal Secretary to the Chief Minister was calling District Magistrates, saying 'counting should be slow wherever the BJP is losing'," he said, adding, "Now that the EVMs have been caught, the officials will make multiple excuses…"

In the last election, the BJP had won on 47 seats with a margin of less than 5,000 votes, the Samajwadi Party chief said.

The counting of votes for the mammoth seven-phase elections which ended yesterday, will take place on be held on Thursday and the Samajwadi Party has claimed that it will win more than 300 seats in the state where the BJP is hoping for another term in power.