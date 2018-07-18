48 Hours After Boats Capsize, 19 Fishermen Still Missing In Bay Of Bengal

The body was floating about 30 km from Dalhousie Island and 'FB Joy Kishan', the first trawler to capsize yesterday, was found nearby.

All India | | Updated: July 18, 2018 15:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
48 Hours After Boats Capsize, 19 Fishermen Still Missing In Bay Of Bengal

The 19 fishermen had gone missing after three trawlers capsized in the Bay of Bengal (Representational)

Diamond Harbour: 

Nineteen fishermen, who had gone missing in the Bay of Bengal since Monday, were yet to be traced even as a fishermen's association claimed to have located one body near an island today.

The body was floating about 30 km from Dalhousie Island and 'FB Joy Kishan', the first trawler to capsize yesterday, was found nearby, according to West Bengal United Fishermen Association at Kakdwip.

However, there was no official confirmation.

A hovercraft and an airplane of the Coast Guard have been pressed into service to look for the missing persons.

A motor launch of the police and six trawlers of the fishermen's association have also gone out into the sea for the rescue operation, a senior police officer said.

The 19 fishermen had gone missing after three trawlers capsized in the Bay of Bengal, off Frazerganj in the Sundarban area of south Bengal on Monday.
 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Boat Capsize in Bay of BengalDiamond HarbourFishermen missing

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................