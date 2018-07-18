48 Hours After Boats Capsize, 19 Fishermen Still Missing In Bay Of Bengal

The 19 fishermen had gone missing after three trawlers capsized in the Bay of Bengal (Representational)

Nineteen fishermen, who had gone missing in the Bay of Bengal since Monday, were yet to be traced even as a fishermen's association claimed to have located one body near an island today.



The body was floating about 30 km from Dalhousie Island and 'FB Joy Kishan', the first trawler to capsize yesterday, was found nearby, according to West Bengal United Fishermen Association at Kakdwip.



However, there was no official confirmation.



A hovercraft and an airplane of the Coast Guard have been pressed into service to look for the missing persons.



