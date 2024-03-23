Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New Test For Trinamool In Its Stronghold Diamond Harbour

Political tide in Diamond Harbour shifted in 2009 when the Trinamool Congress won the seat

Originally known as Hajipur, Diamond Harbour in West Bengal carries a rich history dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries, when Portuguese river pirates frequented its shores. The area gained its current name from British colonialists who used it for both river and sea shipping. Notably, a fort named Chingrikhali Kella stands as a relic of the Portuguese presence during the 1600s.

Diamond Harbour KYC

Electorate Dynamics

The Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency has a diverse electorate, with rural areas constituting 49 per cent and urban areas making up 51 per cent. Furthermore, the demographic breakdown includes significant Hindu (55 per cent) and Muslim (35 per cent) population, with Scheduled Castes (SC) comprising 20.63 per cent and Scheduled Tribes (ST) a mere 0.18 per cent.

Diamond Harbour MP

Political Landscape

For decades, Diamond Harbour has been a bastion of Leftist ideologies, primarily under the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), with Kamal Basu and Jyotirmoy Basu among its notable representatives. However, the political tide shifted in 2009 when the Trinamool Congress won the seat, marking the rise of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, who has since held the seat for two consecutive terms.

Diamond Harbour Trivia

Trinamool Stronghold

The Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments, all predominantly under the sway of the Trinamool Congress, making it a stronghold of the ruling party in West Bengal. Key figures such as Dilip Mondal, Dulal Chandra Das, and Ashok Kumar Deb have played pivotal roles in consolidating the Trinamool's dominance in the region, serving as MLAs and holding important positions within the party.

Abhishek Banerjee's Dominance

Abhishek Banerjee's tenure as MP from Diamond Harbour has solidified the constituency as a stronghold for the Trinamool Congress. In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he won with huge vote margins, proving his popularity and influence in the seat. In 2019, he beat his nearest rival by a staggering margin of 3.20 lakh votes.

Diamond Harbour Turnout

Electoral Performance

Over the past decade, Diamond Harbour has emerged as a high-profile constituency in West Bengal politics. The 2021 assembly polls further solidified the party's grip, with all seven assembly segments under the Lok Sabha seat won by the Trinamool Congress.