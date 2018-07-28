43 Killed As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Uttar Pradesh

MeT department said thundershowers were likely to continue at several places across the state.

At least 43 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in 48 hours, an official said on Saturday.

The maximum number of rain-related deaths were reported in Agra, where six people have died. Three deaths were reported in Meerut while two death was reported in Bareilly.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 1 dead each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Raebareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Firozabad, Bulandshahr and Amethi on July 26 and 27 due to downpour in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to launch relief and rescue work on war footing. Mr Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of those killed.

भारी वर्षा से पीड़ित परिवारों को अहैतुक एवं चिकित्सीय सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए समुचित व्यवस्था किए जाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। जनधन की हानि पर सहायता राशि व राहत तुरन्त वितरित की जाए। - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 28, 2018

Heavy rains continued to pound major regions in the state, triggering swelling of many rivers.

It has been raining overnight in the state capital where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive later on Saturday.

The city has been turned into an island of sorts with waterlogging in most parts of the city.

Power outages have been reported from Hariharnagar, Indiranagar, Gomtinagar, Sapru Marg, Aliganj, Sitapur road and Aminabad due to bursting of cables and transformers.