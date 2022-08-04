43 Inmates Of Uttarakhand's Haridwar Jail Test Positive For Covid: Report

The official said they have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack. (Representational)

As many as 43 inmates of the district jail in Haridwar tested positive for COVID-19, Press Trust of India reported quoting officials.

The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid, district health officer Khagendra Singh said Wednesday.

They have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack, he said.

A camp to test the prisoners for hepatitis and other infections was held inside the jail premises from July 28-29, the officials said.

