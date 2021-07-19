43 In Fray For Rajasthan Municipal Bypolls

Voting will be held on July 26 and their counting on July 28. (Representational)

A total of 43 candidates are left in the fray for the by-elections to be held in the municipalities of nine districts of Rajasthan, officials said Monday.

Voting will be held on July 26 and their counting on July 28.

A total of 60 candidates had filed 67 nomination papers for the by-elections to be held in 18 wards of 16 municipalities in nine districts.

After scrutiny of papers and withdrawal of nominations, 43 candidates are left in the fray, while one has been elected unopposed, said Chitra Gupta, Secretary of the State Election Commission.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)