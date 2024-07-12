43,000 Degrees From This Private Rajasthan University Under Investigation

Om Prakash Jogender Singh (OPJS) University in Churu

A private university in Rajasthan is facing investigation for allegedly issuing fake and backdated degrees for courses that it did not have the accreditation for. The alleged fake degree count stands at 43,409.

The Rajasthan police's Special Operation Group (SOG) is investigating the alleged fake degrees issued by Om Prakash Jogender Singh (OPJS) University in Churu since its inception in 2013.

The university came under the scanner on April 8 after 1,300 applicants for 2022 physical training instructor (PTI) exam submitted degrees from the university. The course at the university received accreditation only in 2016 and for just 100 seats. Only students enrolled before 2020 were eligible for the PTI 2022 exam.

The university could not have issued so many genuine degrees, said the police.

The development comes days after the arrest of university's founder-owner, Joginder Singh Dalal, for his alleged role in the scam.

An inquiry into the paper leaks and malpractices in college entrance and government exams led to Joginder Singh Dalal.

Initial investigations suggest the university founder issued backdated degrees to those requiring graduation certificates for visa applications.

Also, multiple complaints from students prompted the probe.

DIG (SOG) Paris Deshmukh said since 2013, the university has awarded 708 PhDs, 8,861 engineering degrees and 1,640 degrees in physical education

The cops suspect candidates obtained backdated degrees to apply for government jobs, including the PTI exam aimed to fill about 4,500 vacancies.

"The university has a staff of fewer than 30 employees. With such limited numbers, it is not possible to run a university," said Mr Deshmukh.

On June 24, Rajasthan higher education department issued an order to halt new admissions to all courses at the university.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission barred the university from enrolling scholars in all PhD programmes in December last year.