42 Pilgrims Stranded Without Food, Water Near Badrinath After Snowfall

District authorities are trying to reach the pilgrims stranded after heavy snowfall. (File)

As many as 42 pilgrims from Odisha have been stranded without food near Badrinath Temple after heavy snowfall, officials said on Sunday.

Joint Commissioner, Relief, PR Mohapatra said the pilgrims were returning from the shrine. "They are without food since Saturday night and are facing problems due to power cut," Mohapatra said. Kindly provide necessary support and arrange their safe journey home," he wrote in a letter to authorities.

In a statement, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensuring the safety of the stranded pilgrims.

Family members of the pilgrims have met authorities in Odisha and informed them about the situation. "We have spoken to the local authorities in Uttarakhand for helping the stranded pilgrims. The administration has also made arrangements to deposit money in the bank accounts of the stranded pilgrims if needed," an official said.