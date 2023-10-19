418 Feet Tricolour, India's Tallest, Installed At Attari-Wagah Border

Nitin Gadkari and Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the flag

India got its tallest national flag at the Attari-Wagah border today. The 418-foot-high flag is 18 feet taller than Pakistan's.

The flag, installed by the National Highway Authority of India, was inaugurated today by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar.

Inaugurating the Highest National Flag of 418 fts at Attari Border, Punjab

The Pakistan flag, Parcham-e-Sitarah-o-Hilal, was installed this August on its side of the border.

The flag cost the NHAI a whopping Rs 3.5 crore and is 57 feet taller than the one second on the list of tallest national flags in India. The Tricolour in Karnataka's Belagavi held the record earlier.