Major Blast In Chemical Factory In Gujarat's Dahej, 40 Workers Injured

Dahej chemical plant: Black smoke rises from the factory after the explosion

An explosion at a chemical factory that sparked a big fire left some 40 workers injured at the plant in Gujarat's Dahej, a mainly industrial area. Ten fire trucks are at the site. People in villages near the plant have been taken to safer areas as the chemical fire is poisonous, a district official told news agency Press Trust of India.

In visuals, a long plume of black smoke is seen rising from the plant that is located on an open area.

"Around 35-40 workers received burn injuries after the boiler of an agro-chemical company exploded in the afternoon. All the injured have been taken to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire," Bharuch collector MD Modia told PTI.

The fire has engulfed the entire factory, Mr Modia said, adding the residents of two villages near the chemical plant have been evacuated.

People shared videos of the fire on social media. The plant belongs to chemical major Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd, which produces over 15 chemicals for industrial use.

Chemical fires are particularly dangerous for people in areas near the source of the fire as toxic gases could spread wide.

Last month, a chemical leak in a plant of LG Polymers India in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district led to hospitalisation of 200 people and 11 deaths; 1,000 more people were affected by the gas leak from the plant that was left idle because of the coronavirus lockdown. LG Polymers made polystyrene and expandable polystyrene in India. The raw material, styrene, is highly flammable and releases a poisonous gas when burnt.