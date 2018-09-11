40 Including Six Children Dead After Bus Falls Into Valley In Telangana

Jagtiyal bus accident: The dead include 20 women and seven children.

Over 40 people, including six children, have died in a bus accident in Telangana's Jagtiyal district on Tuesday. According to report, the state-owned Road Transport Corporation carrying 70 people was returning from Kondagattu to Jagtial, skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village and fell into the valley resulting in the accident, officials said.

Authorities said break failure could be one of the reason for the accident. The bus was carrying a large number of pilgrims who were returning from Anjaneya Swamy temple atop Kondagattu Hills, about 190 km from Hyderabad.

"The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon," Jagtial District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Telangana Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of the deceased, a CMO release said.

The injured were shifted to a government-run hospital in Jagtial. A few critically injured were shifted to hospitals in Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

Road transport authorities said there were standing instructions on standard operating procedure and protocols to avoid accidents on the ghat road.

(with additional inputs from agencies)