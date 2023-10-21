40 Children, 10 Women Fall Sick After Eating Gol Gappa In Jharkhand

They are under observation for 24 hours, officials said. (Representational)

About 50 children and women fell sick in Jharkhand's Koderma due to suspected food poisoning after eating 'gol gappa' from a roadside vendor, a health official said on Saturday.

About 40 children and 10 women suffered from food poisoning after consuming 'gol gappa' from a street vendor at Gosain Tola under Lokai panchayat on Friday evening, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO), Koderma told PTI.

After consuming 'gol gappa' the children and women had complications like vomiting and diarrhoea and were diagnosed with bacterial infection, the official said, adding that they were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Koderma where they are under observation for 24 hours.

The children are in the age group of 9 to 15 years and their condition is stable, he said, adding that the remaining food items of the vendor have been confiscated and samples have been sent to Ranchi for testing.

